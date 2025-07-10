Former UNLV Coach Kevin Kruger Joins Illinois Basketball Staff
Former UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball head coach Kevin Kruger has found a new home. After a four-year stint as the head coach of the Rebels, Kruger was dismissed this offseason with a career record at UNLV of 76 - 54. He has now joined the coaching staff of the Illinois Fighting Illini as an assistant head coach to head coach Brad Underwood.
Kruger does have ties to the university and the community. His father, Lon Kruger, was the head coach of the Illini from 1996 - 2000. During that run, he lived in Champaign, Illinois, for four years.
The Illini viewed this as an opportunity too good to pass up on. Underwood is thrilled to add a coach of this caliber to his staff.
“When the opportunity arose to add a basketball mind and a person the caliber of Kevin Kruger to our staff, it was a no-brainer,” Underwood said. “Kevin is a proven winner who has worked tirelessly throughout his career to elevate every program that he has been a part of. His experience level – not only as a player and assistant coach, but as the head coach – will be invaluable to our team. I’m so excited to welcome Kevin back to Illinois.”
Kruger is also happy to be joining the staff at Illinois.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Fighting Illini staff and come back to a place that is so special to me and my family,” Kruger said. “The program that Coach Underwood and his staff have built here is first class in every way. To be in a position to contend year-in and year-out at the highest level of our sport is so special, and I am so fortunate in this role to be able to contribute to the success of the program moving forward.”
Kruger and the Illini will look to find success during his tenure with the program. This is likely just a stop in the career of Kruger, who will likely earn himself another head coaching job in the near future. As for now, this seems to be a great landing spot for the former Rebels head coach.