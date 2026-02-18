Former UNLV Runnin' Rebels Star Dedan Thomas Jr Suffers Season-Ending Foot Injury

We have some unfortunate news with this one. Former UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball star Dedan Thomas Jr has seen his first season away from the team come to an end early. The star point guard exited through the transfer portal to head to the LSU Tigers this offseason after the firing of former UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger. However, a shot to play in the SEC at LSU seemed like a bigger factor than the coaching change.

He was in the midst of another great season, showing he can be just as good at a Power-4 school, but the team has now announced that his season is over due to a left foot injury that will require surgery. Following the announcement of this injury, we heard from LSU head coach McMahon and former Rebel basketball star and his father, Dedan Thomas Sr.

Former UNLV Runnin' Rebels Star And Father Of Dedan Thomas Jr, Dedan Thomas Sr On The Left Foot Injury

“He took a bad step and woke up that scar tissue,” said Thomas Sr. “It’s nothing major. They just need to go in there and clean up the scar tissue. He’ll be back in three months.

What he ultimately needs is rest. But no matter what, he would have had this problem, whether it was this season or next year or five years down the road. He just needs to get it fixed.”

Thomas Sr On Thomas's Season With The LSU Tigers

“He absolutely loves LSU. He loves the school. It’s just different. You go on that campus and see this sport has a national championship and that sport has a national championship and that one. There’s a different vibe down south.

He was playing very well. I’m just happy he found this place on his own. He’s able to play with and against pros. He’ll come back even hungrier next year with some new guys out there. It has really been a great experience for him.”

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon On Thomas Jr And His Foot Injury

“Since arriving on campus and earning his captain’s role, DJ has been a great teammate and a relentless competitor. He makes everyone in our program better. I admire the toughness and fight DJ has shown since suffering his foot injury. He has done everything in his power to work through the pain and get back on the court. I’m disappointed for DJ that his season has come to an end. We look forward to supporting him through his recovery.”

