How To Watch: Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Lady Rebels: Saturday, January 3

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is coming off a big 85 - 59 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs on New Year's Eve. It was their third consecutive win and brought their record to 8 - 5 overall and 3 - 0 in Mountain West Conference play. They will look to continue their winning ways this weekend in another Mountain West matchup against the Air Force Falcons on their home court of the Cox Pavilion. Currently, they are tied at the top of the Mountain West with the Colorado State Rams and the San Diego State Aztecs. UNLV will look to ride their stars to another big win on Saturday.

Air Force is 7 - 6 overall this season, but just 1 - 2 in Mountain West play. They are coming off a 62 - 51 loss at the hands of San Diego State. The Falcons will be looking to bounce back this weekend and get back to .500 in conference play to start climbing back up the standings. This is a game that UNLV will be expected to win, but they'll have to continue playing well like they have been if they are going to come away with a win. Don't expect the Falcons to lay down in this one, though; they are going to fight and be a tough team to beat.

How To Watch

What: Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Lady Rebels

When: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Mariah Elohim, UNLV Lady Rebels - The Lady Rebels got a huge performance off the bench from Elohim coming off the bench on New Year's Eve. The senior guard led the team with 17 points in just 27 minutes while shooting 7 - 12 from the floor and 3 - 7 from beyond the three-point arc. She also chipped in with a rebound, an assist, and a steal. When the Rebels get a big performance like that from an unexpected source or bench player, they are a very difficult team to try to beat.

Milahnie Perry, Air Force Falcons - The Senior guard is the top offensive weapon for the Falcons. She leads the team with 16.2 points per game on 40% shooting from the field. Perry is also their leading distributor, dishing out 2.4 assists per game. If the Lady Rebs want to come away with a win in this game, they will have to figure out a way to contain her on the offensive side of the court.

Other Ways To Follow

Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network (KVVU 5.2, Cox 125), theMW.com/watch



