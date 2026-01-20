How To Watch: Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Lady Rebels: Wednesday, January 21

Game Preview

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is coming off their first loss of the season in Mountain West Conference play. In a showdown between two teams undefeated in conference play, the San Diego State Aztecs came out the winners in overtime by a score of 75 - 66. With the loss, the Rebels dropped to 7 - 1 in the conference and 12 - 6 overall. Following the tough loss, Lindy La Rocque spoke about the game.

“We kind of forgot what it felt like to kind of get punched,” La Rocque said. “So this isn’t a bad reminder. It’s not a bad reminder. It’s not even February yet... Maybe (it’s) good to feel some of that disappointment, but then come back Monday and fix it. Fix it. That’s the message... We get them again at their place. So this doesn’t decide the conference championship, but it was a great game... I’d love to be playing them at their place and maybe they’re undefeated, maybe they’re not. But with the same first place (title) on the line, I’d love that.”

Next up for the Rebels are the Air Force Falcons. UNLV will host the Falcons on Wednesday night at the Cox Pavilion. Air Force comes into this game on a two-game losing streak. Currently, they are just 2 - 6 in Mountain West play and 8 - 10 overall. Still, this is not an opponent that the Lady Rebs can overlook if they want to bounce back and come away with a win.

How To Watch

What: Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Lady Rebels

When: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Time: 9:30 PM EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Aaliyah Alexander, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - In their most recent loss, which was the Rebels' biggest game of the year so far, it was Aaliyah Alexander who stepped up and led the team in scoring. The senior guard scored 18 points and also led the team with five assists. She had been struggling, so if she gets back on track, this will be a very difficult team to beat.

Milahnie Perry, Air Force Falcons - Perry is the Falcons' top offensive weapon. The senior guard leads Air Force in both scoring and assists. She is scoring 16.8 points per game, while shooting a team-best 40.3% from the field, and dishing out 2.2 assists per game. If the Rebels want to come away with a win, they will have to figure out a way to slow her down.

Other Ways To Follow

theMW.com/watch, Stretch Internet



