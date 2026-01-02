How To Watch: Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels: Saturday, January 3

Game Preview



The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team will be back in action this weekend against the Air Force Falcons. They are coming off a big 89 - 47 win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles in their final non-conference game of the season. UNLV is now sitting at 6 - 6 on the season and 1 - 0 in Mountain West Conference play. While they are just one of two teams that have played only one game on their conference schedule, they are still one of just five undefeated teams in the Mountain West and are riding a two-game winning streak into their next game.

Next up for the Rebels are the Falcons, whom they host on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Head coach Josh Pastner has made it clear that he has been preparing his team for their conference schedule all season, and this is a game they should win; however, we have seen them lose games they should win and win games they should lose all season up to this point.



Air Force comes into this game on a six-game losing streak. In their last game, they lost to the Wyoming Cowboys 68 - 56. They are just 3 - 10 overall on the season, and 0 - 2 in Mountain West play. This is a game that the Rebels should win, but they will still have to step up and play their game. If they get lazy and think they can coast through and get a win, they'll lose like we have seen earlier in the season. However, we'd expect Pastner to have this team prepared and ready to roll. We should be in store for a hard fought game on Saturday.



How To Watch



What: Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels



When: Saturday, January 3, 2026



Time: 5:00 PM EST



Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada



TV: Mountain West Network



Live Stream: Mountain West App



Players To Watch



Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - The junior guard has been outstanding this season and is playing well on both sides of the ball. He leads the Rebels with 17.3 points per game, shooting 46.5% from the field. Gibbs-Lawhorn also leads the team with 1.9 steals per game. If he plays at his best, UNLV will win this game.



Kam Sanders, Air Force Falcons - Sanders is the Falcons' top offensive weapon. The freshman guard is leading the team both in points and assists. He has scored 12.5 points per game this season and dished out 3.4 assists per game. This is the player that the Rebels are going to have to slow down if they are going to win this game.



Other Ways To Follow



Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, ESPN Radio 1100 AM





