How To Watch: Baylor Bears @ UNLV Lady Rebels: November 14, 2025
Game Preview
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is coming off a win over the DePaul Blue Demons and is now sitting at 2 - 0 on the season. They will face a massive test on Friday night when they host the No. 7-ranked Baylor Bears at the Cox Pavilion. While the Lady Rebs will be significant underdogs in this game, it will be a huge opportunity for them to make a statement. With the Rebels looking to re-establish themselves as the class of the Mountain West Conference this season, this is the kind of victory that could put everyone in the Mountain West on notice.
The Bears also currently hold a 2 - 0 record on the season. They are coming off a win over the Linderwood Lions, and opened their season up with a big win over the Duke Blue Devils. Baylor has aspirations of making a deep NCAA Tournament run. However, UNLV also has those same hopes and will not be pushed around on Friday night. This should be a great game between two undefeated teams that both fully plan to be playing in March and April.
How to Watch
What: Baylor Bears @ UNLV Lady Rebels
When: Friday, November 14, 2025
Time: 9:00 PM EST
Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: CBSSN
Live Stream: Paramount+
Players to Watch
Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - The sophomore forward has been the best player for the Lady Rebels this season, although Aaliyah Alexander could also have a case as well. The California native is currently averaging 17.5 points per game, 12 rebounds per game, and 2.5 blocks per game. She impacts both sides of the court and seems to have taken a major step this season after being named the Mountain West Sixth Person and Freshman of the Year last season.
Taliah Scott, Baylor Bears - Scott is a well-rounded player and is the Bears' leading scorer. She is averaging 26.5 points per game this season, and scored 29 in their most recent win. She is also contributing four rebounds and three assists per game this season. This is the player that the UNLV defense is going to have to slow down if they want to have any chance at knocking off the No. 7 team in the country.
Other Ways To Follow
YouTube TV
More UNLV Rebels On SI News