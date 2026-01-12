How To Watch: Boise State Broncos @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels: Tuesday, January 13

Game Preview

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has now lost two games in a row, both in Mountain West Conference play. They dropped a game on the road against the Wyoming Cowboys and most recently fell to the Colorado State Rams. On Friday, the Rams defeated the Rebels by a score of 70 - 62. With this loss, UNLV dropped to 2 - 2 in the Mountain West after a 2 - 0 start, and below .500 overall at 7 - 8. UNLV needs to get back in the win column.

It's been a tough stretch for the Rebels, but head coach Josh Pastner is going to look to get his team back on track on Tuesday when they return home to host the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos are currently sitting at 9 - 7 overall, but just 1 - 4 in Mountain West play. They are currently on a three-game losing streak and have lost four of their past five games. Boise State is also a team that is looking to get themselves back on track on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. This is a game that could truly go either way, and we expect it to be a hard-fought battle.

How To Watch

What: Boise State Broncos @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

When: Friday, January 13, 2026

Time: 11:00 PM EST

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: CBS App

Players To Watch

Issac Williamson, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Williamson came off the bench in the Rebels' most recent game against the Colorado State Rams, and may have been their best player on the field. The freshman guard played 24 minutes and led the team with 14 points. He shot 4 - 6 from the field, 2 - 4 from beyond the three-point line, and 4 - 6 from the free-throw line. Williamson also chipped in with three rebounds, two assists, which were both tied for the team lead, and one steal. Getting consistent contributions off the bench would be huge for the Rebels.

Drew Fielder, Boise State Broncos - Fielder is the leading scorer for the Broncos, averaging 12.7 points per game. The junior center has also grabbed 5.0 rebounds and dished out 1.2 assists per game. The Rebels are going to have to make sure that they can match up with Fielder in the paint if they plan to snap their losing streak and come away with a win in this game.

Other Ways To Follow

ESPN Radio 1100 AM and SiriusXM 385

