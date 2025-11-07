How To Watch: Chattanooga Mocs @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels: Saturday, November 8
Game Preview
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels suffered a tough loss to the UT-Martin Skyhawks in Josh Pastner's head coaching debut earlier in the week. They dropped the game by a score of 86 - 81, much in part to a ton of turnovers and a second-half breakdown. Pastner will look to collect his first win on Saturday against the Chattanooga Mocs. This is going to be a tough game, but it's a game that the Rebels are more than capable of winning. This will be a good test for UNLV as they continue to try to get healthy and build chemistry as a group. If they can pull this game out, it would go a long way in building confidence moving forward.
The Mocs won their season opener and are currently sitting at 1 - 0. They will look to make it two in a row when they go to Las Vegas to take on the Rebels. This is a big game for the Southern Conference team. While they will be the underdogs in this game, they will not be walked over if the Rebels don't show up and execute the way that coach Pastner wants them to. With all the injuries to the Rebels, this could be an opportunity to steal a win against a team with name value.
How to Watch
What: Chattanooga Mocs @ UNLV Rebels
When: Saturday, November 8, 2025
Time: 9:00 PM EST
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Mountain West Network
Live Stream: Mountain West App
Players to Watch
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Rebels - Gibbs-Lawhorn has clearly separated himself as the team's best offensive weapon, at the very least, while the team is dealing with injuries. They are going to need him to be an offensive force if the short-handed Rebels are going to pull this win out. In the season opener, he led the team with 18 points in 32 minutes. However, they would like to see him be a bit more efficient in this game after shooting just 31.3% from the field in their first game.
Tate Darner, Chattanooga Mocs - In the Mocs' big season-opening blowout, which they won 92 - 39, Darner was their leading scorer with 15 points. Despite coming off the bench, he led the team playing 24 minutes, and shot 71.4% from the field, going 5 of seven from beyond the three-point line. It will be interesting to see how the minutes and production play out when the Mocs are presumably not leading by 35 points at the half.
