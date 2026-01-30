How To Watch: Colorado State Rams @ UNLV Lady Rebels: Saturday, January 31

Game Preview

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is coming off a tough loss to the New Mexico Lobos in Albuquerque. New Mexico won the game handily by a score of 68 - 57. It was just the Rebels' second loss in Mountain West Conference play. With the loss, they dropped to 9 - 2 in the Mountain West and 14 - 7 overall. They are now 1.5 games behind the first-place San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West standings. San Diego State is currently undefeated, so the Rebels can ill afford to lose another game before these two teams match up again on February 18.

Next up for the Lady Rebs are the Colorado State Rams. Cororado State currently sits in third place, right behind the Rebels in the standings. In their most recent game, the Rams had their four-game winning streak snapped at home by San Diego State. Currently, the Rams are 8 - 3 in Mountain West play and 2.5 games out of first place. They are also 17 - 5 overall on the season. This is going to be a huge Mountain West showdown between two teams who still have their sights set on winning the Mountain West regular season title. UNLV will have to be at their best to bounce back and win this one.

How To Watch

What: Colorado State Rams @ UNLV Lady Rebels

When: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports App

Players To Watch

Jasmyn Lott, UNLV Lady Rebels - Despite the Lady Rebs losing their most recent game to the New Mexico Lobos, Jasmyn Lott looked good, leading the team in scoring with 19 points on 7 - 13 shooting. The senior guard had been leading the team in scoring earlier in the season, but had since been surpassed. If she can continue to contribute like this, and the rest of the Rebels play to their abilities, this will be a tough team to beat for anyone.

Lexus Bargesser, Colorado State Rams - Bargesser is the key piece in the Rams' offense. The senior guard leads the team in both scoring and assists. She has scored 15.4 points per game, while dishing out three assists, and shooting a team best 45.6% from the field. If the Lady Rebels are going to come away with a win in this game, they are going to have to figure out a way to slow her down.

Other Ways To Follow

Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV



