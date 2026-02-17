How To Watch: Colorado State Rams @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels: Wednesday, February 18

Game Preview

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is coming off a huge road win in overtime over the Boise State Broncos to complete the season sweep of their rivals in the last season they will both be in the Mountain West Conference. With that win, the Rebels also jumped the Broncos in the Mountain West standings, moving to 8 - 6 in conference play and 13 - 12 overall. They are back in the top half of the Mountain West in sixth place, and control their own destiny to climb as high as fourth place.

All year, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the team playing at their best at this point in the season. If they continue to play like they have been during their current three-game winning streak, they have a real chance at making a deep run in the Mountain West tournament and finishing higher in the standings than anyone expected. Pastner spoke about their huge win over the Broncos following the game.

"That was a great win," Pastner said. "I think Boise State was playing as well as anyone in the league in these last seven or eight games, and better than anyone west of the Mississippi. They are very well coached. Leon Rice is one of the best coaches and they are a very good basketball team. But that was a great, gritty, tough win. Being down 23 and for us to stay together, stay connected, fight, scrap, claw, kick, whatever we had to do to find a way to come back to win that game was awesome in a really hard place to win at. Just so proud of our young men."

Next up for the Rebels are the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday Night at the Thomas & Mack Center. Both of these teams are very evenly matched. Colorado State is currently sitting at 6 - 8 in the Mountain West and 15 - 10 overall. This should be a hard-fought game that could go either way, and could have a real impact on the conference standings.

How To Watch

What: Colorado State Rams @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

When: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Time: 11:00 PM EST

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: CBS Sports App

Players To Watch

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Gibbs-Lawhorn is coming off a huge game against Boise State. The junior guard scored 36 points on 13 - 22 shooting from the field. He has been red-hot, and when he plays like he has been lately, the Rebels are going to be tough to beat.

Kyle Jorgensen, Colorado State Rams - Jorgensen is the Rams' leading scorer. The sophomore forward is averaging 12.3 points per game this season. He is the top offensive weapon on a well-rounded team. UNLV is going to have to find a way to slow him down if they want to continue their winning streak.

Other Ways To Follow

ESPN Radio 1100 AM, SiriusXM 391



