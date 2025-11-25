How To Watch: Creighton Bluejays @ UNLV Lady Rebels: Wednesday, November 26
Game Preview
The UNLV Lady Rebels are set to host their annual UNLV Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off starting on Wednesday against the Creighton Bluejays. UNLV is going to have to try to get back on track in this game. After starting off the season 2 - 0, they are now sitting at 2 - 3 after three consecutive losses.
Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Arizona State Sun Devils, who beat them by a score of 56 - 53. They haven't been playing badly, but they haven't been doing enough late in games to get the wins. Hopefully, they can put it all together in this game. Whether it's been poor shooting, turnovers, or something else in each game, something has gone sideways for them. This is another winnable game, especially being in Las Vegas.
Creighton will not be a pushover. Even at 1 - 3 so far this season, they are not a bad team. However, they may be a desperate team. The Rebels' Big East foe needs to get back in the win column. In their most recent game against Northern Iowa, they lost a heartbreaker 51 - 50. UNLV will need to show up in this game and play their game if they plan to get back to their winning ways in this one.
How to Watch
What: Creighton Bluejays @ UNLV Lady Rebels
When: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Time: 5:00 PM EST
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network
Live Stream: Mountain West Network
Players to Watch
Aaliyah Alexander, UNLV Lady Rebels - Alexander will look to bounce back from a terrible game against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The senior guard scored just three points in 32 minutes, while shooting 1 - 7 from the field and failing to get to the free-throw line. She also contributed just two rebounds and no assists. UNLV needs her to be much better if they are going to win this or any game. We fully expect her to bounce back in this game.
Elizabeth Gentry, Creighton Bluejays - Creighton struggled on offense in their last game against the Northern Iowa Panthers. It was Gentry who stepped and led the team in scoring with 10 points. She was also their most efficient scorer, going 5 - 8 from the field. The sophomore center also chipped in with six rebounds and two assists. She could give the Lady Rebs trouble inside in the paint in this game.
Other Ways To Follow
Mountain West App
More UNLV Rebels On SI News