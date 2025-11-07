How To Watch: DePaul Blue Demons @ UNLV Lady Rebels: Sunday, November 9
Game Preview
Lindy La Rocque and the UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team got off to the start they were hoping for in their season opener, when they knocked off the Washington State Cougars by a score of 64 - 51. They led at halftime and dominated the second half. Aaliyah Alexander led the team with 18 points, while star sophomore Meadow Roland racked up 17 points and nine rebounds. They won the game by winning the turnover battle. UNLV forced 20 turnovers off the back of nine steals and only turned the ball over a total of 12 times. On Sunday, they will look to do the same and move to 2 - 0 with a win over the DePaul Blue Demons. However, they will want to be more efficient on the offensive side of the ball in this one and get the ball moving better.
The Blue Demons are a tough Big East opponent, who will also be looking to start their season off at 2 - 0 after winning their opener. They blew out the Valparaiso Beacons by a score of 92 - 54. Freshman guard Ally Timm led the way for them in their season opener, pouring in 28 points in 31 minutes. There is no doubt that DePaul will be a tough test for the Lady Rebs and quite the measuring stick for a team from the Mountain West Conference, taking on a Big East foe. This should be a fun game to watch for the fans of both teams.
How to Watch
What: DePaul Blue Demons @ UNLV Lady Rebels
When: Sunday, November 9, 2025
Time: 5:00 PM EST
Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Mountain West Network
Live Stream: Mountain West App
Players to Watch
Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - Roland was the star of the first game for the Rebels. Not only did she contribute with 17 points, but she also snatched nine rebounds and had a steal, while shooting 53.8% from the field in a game when her team shot just 33.3% from the field. The sophomore star will look to continue to build off of her incredible freshman season, which saw her named both the Mountain West Sixth Player and Freshman of the Year.
Ally Timm, DePaul Blue Demons - Timm was indeed a Demon in DePaul's first game of the season. She scored 28 points in 31 minutes, while shooting 58.8% from the field and making eight of her 10 three-point attempts. The freshman also grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists to go along with four steals and zero turnovers. The Rebels are going to have to find away to slow her down in this game.
Other Ways To Follow
Fubo
