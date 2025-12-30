How To Watch: Fresno State Bulldogs @ UNLV Lady Rebels: Wednesday, December 31

Game Preview

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team will close out 2025 with a game at the Cox Pavilion against the Fresno State Bulldogs on New Year's Eve. They are currently sitting at 7 - 5 and 2 - 0 in the Mountain West Conference. UNLV is one of three teams that are still undefeated in the conference. Their non-conference schedule is over, so the rest of their games will be against Mountain West rivals for the remainder of the season.

The Rebels' past two games were both Mountain West matchups, and they are coming off a big win over the New Mexico Lobos by a score of 89 - 71. On Wednesday, they will look to continue their winning ways in conference play and move to 3 - 0. With the stars in Las Vegas beginning to play up their potential, they should be able to knock off the Bulldogs if they play their game.

Fresno State comes into the game at 7 - 6 and 1 - 1 in Mountain West play. In their most recent game, they destroyed the Wyoming Cowgirls 53 - 36. The Bulldogs are a good team and are capable of winning this game if the Lady Rebs don't show up and play at a high level. They play hard on both sides of the ball and will be a tough test for the Rebels as they get deeper into their Mountain West schedule.

How To Watch

What: Fresno State Bulldogs @ UNLV Lady Rebels

When: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Destiny Leo, UNLV Lady Rebels - Leo exploded on the offensive side of the ball against New Mexico when she led the team with 20 points in just 19 minutes. If they can continue to get production like that from the senior guard, she can be a huge difference maker. She made 6 - 8 three-pointers in this game. However, the game before she scored zero points and had only reached double-digit scoring once all season. There is a chance that she could be a real wild card in any given game, including this one.

Emilia Long, Fresno State Bulldogs - Long is the Bulldogs' most important player. On offense, the senior guard leads the team in both scoring and assists with 12 points per game and 3.7 assists per game. On defense, she also leads the team with 2.9 steals per game. If the Rebels are going to come away with a win, they'll have to find a way to neutralize her.

Other Ways To Follow

Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network (KVVU 5.2, Cox 125), theMW.com/watch



