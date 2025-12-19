How To Watch: Fresno State Bulldogs @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels: Saturday, December 20

Game Preview

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team tips off the start of their Mountain West Conference schedule on Saturday against the Fresno State Bulldogs. In their last matchup, the Rebels were not able to carry over the momentum from a huge win over the Stanford Cardinal and lost to the Tennessee State Tigers by a score of 63 - 60. They come into this game at 4 - 6 on the season. There has only been one Mountain West men's basketball game played so far this season, so like everyone other than the Air Force Falcons, they are 0.5 games back of the San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West, who are sitting at 1 - 0 in the conference after beating the 0 - 1 Falcons. UNLV will look to get back on track in this game and start off Mountain West play with a win. Their head coach, Josh Pastner, has made it clear all season that their goal was to hit their stride when conference play starts.

Fresno State comes into this game at 6 - 5, but they have lost three games in a row to the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners, the Arkansas Razorbacks, and, most recently, the Cal State Northridge Matadors. They have not been playing well and will enter Mountain West play determined to get back on track. Both teams have shown that they can show up and play great, but they've also shown that when they look bad, they're bad enough to lose to anybody.

How To Watch

What: Fresno State Bulldogs @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

When: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - When the Runnin' Rebels are at their best, Gibbs-Lawhorn is pouring in buckets. The junior transfer is leading the team with 16.1 points per game. He has also played a key role on defense, leading the team with 1.5 steals per game. After scoring just 60 points in their most recent loss against the Tennessee State Tigers, they will look to their star guard to get their offense back on track.

Jake Heidbreder, Fresno State Bulldogs - The senior guard has been impressive on the offensive side of the court, leading the Bulldogs with 18.5 points per game. If the Rebels want to come out of their first Mountain West game with a win, they will have to find a way to slow him down.

Other Ways To Follow

Mountain West Network and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, ESPN Radio 1100 AM, and on SiriusXM 380

