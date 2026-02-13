How To Watch: Grand Canyon Lopes @ UNLV Lady Rebels: Saturday, February 14

Game Preview

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is coming off a brutal loss against the Wyoming Cowgirls this week. They lost by double-digits, by a score of 82 - 72. It was the Rebels' defense that let them down in this game, allowing the Cowgirls to shoot 47% from the field (28 - 60) and 44% from beyond the three-point line (16 - 36).

This loss snapped the Lady Rebs' two-game winning streak and did major damage to their hopes of winning the Mountain West Conference regular season championship. They have now dropped to 11 - 3 in the Mountain West standings and two games back of the first-place San Diego State Aztecs, who already hold a victory over the Rebels this season in Las Vegas. That loss left no more room for error for the Rebels this season.

Next up for the Rebels are the Grand Canyon Lopes on Saturday afternoon at the Cox Pavilion. Grand Canyon is a solid team, sitting in sixth place in the Mountain West at 8 - 6. In their most recent game, they lost a heartbreaker to the Air Force Falcons by a score of 65 - 64 to snap their three-game winning streak.

While UNLV should be come away from this game with a win, they also should have beaten Wyoming, so they need to stay focused and play their best game. If they look ahead to their showdown with San Diego State, they will drop another game that they should have won.

How To Watch

What: Grand Canyon Lopes @ UNLV Lady Rebels

When: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - Roland had a huge game in the Rebels' loss to the Cowgirls. The sophomore forward dropped 30 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, while chipping in with five assists, one steal, and one block. Unfortunately, there were quite a few players who produced next to nothing in that game. If she can play like this and get some help, UNLV will be a tough team to beat.

Chloe Mann, Grand Canyon Lopes - Mann is the top offensive weapon for Grand Canyon. The sophomore guard leads the team in both points and assists this season. She is averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 assists per game this season. If the Rebels want to win this game, they will have to be sure to contain her. This is the player who could cause another upset for the Rebels.

Other Ways To Follow

theMW.com/watch, Stretch Internet



More UNLV Rebels On SI News