How To Watch: Grand Canyon Lopes @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels: Saturday, January 7

Game Preview



The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is coming off one of the most brutal losses you'll ever see earlier in the week to the Fresno State Bulldogs by a score of 98 - 96 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer. It was their fourth consecutive loss, and they are now in a full-blown free fall. They have now dropped below .500 in Mountain West Conference play at 5 - 6, and 10 - 12 overall. Following this loss, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner did not hold back when speaking about his disappointment.



"Tough pill to swallow and a tough loss," Pastner said. "It's really disappointing as we had a chance to win and didn't get it done. We just kept fouling and they kept on getting to the free throw line. I knew going into those last six seconds, we had Naas (Cunningham) with four fouls and we didn't have anyone else to put in case he fouled out. We wanted to foul. That's not on the players, that's on me."



Next up for the Rebels are the red-hot Grand Canyon Lopes on Saturday afternoon, back at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. This is going to be a rough matchup for UNLV. The Lopes have won five of their last six games, and are currently sitting just 1.5 games out of first place in the Mountain West at 8 - 3 and 15 - 7 overall. We are expecting the Lopes to win this game going away on the Rebels' home court.



How To Watch



What: Grand Canyon Lopes @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels



When: Saturday, February 7, 2026



Time: 4:30 PM EST



Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada



TV: FOX



Live Stream: FOX Sports App



Players To Watch



Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Gibbs-Lawhorn has continued to be one of the few bright spots for UNLV during this four-game losing streak. In their most recent loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs, he scored a team-best 28 points on 10 - 13 shooting, while chipping in with three rebounds, four assists, and a steal.



Jaden Henley, Grand Canyon Lopes - Henley is the star of the Lopes. The senior guard is a star on both sides of the ball. On offense, he leads the team in scoring and assists with 17.1 points per game and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting a team best 46.6% from the field. He also leads the team with 1.5 steals per game. If the Rebels want to have any chance of winning this game, they will have to figure out a way to slow him down.



Other Ways To Follow



ESPN Radio 1100 AM, SiriusXM 382

More UNLV Rebels On SI News