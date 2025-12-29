How To Watch: La Sierra Golden Eagles @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels: Monday, December 29

Game Preview

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is back from their holiday break on Monday, December 29, and will play in their final non-conference game of the season. They will host the La Sierra Golden Eagles at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV is coming back from a big Mountain West Conference win over the Fresno State Bulldogs to move to 1 - 0 in conference play. This team has taken major strides throughout this season and should only get better as they continue to build chemistry and get healthy. After his game against La Sierra, they will immediately be deep into their Mountain West Schedule.

The Golden Eagles are a NAIA school from Riverside, California, that plays in the Great Southwest Athletic Conference. They are 7 - 6 this season, but have only played two games against division one teams. La Sierra was blown out in both games, with UC Riverside beating them by a score of 90 - 49 and Cal State Northridge beating them by a score of 88 - 53. Currently, they are on a two-game losing streak that they will be looking to snap. This is a game that UNLV should win convincingly, but we have said that multiple times this season and saw them put forth a terrible performance and lose the game. The Rebels have to show up and play their game.

How To Watch

What: La Sierra Golden Eagles @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

When: Monday, December 29, 2025

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Gibbs-Lawhorn is the Rebels' top offensive weapon. He leads the team with 17.2 points per game. However, it's when he is rolling on both sides of the court that this team is truly at its best. He also leads the team with 1.6 steals per game. The junior guard has a real chance to be a special player at UNLV and could lead them to a Mountain West title.

Jasper Reinalda, La Sierra Golden Eagles - Reinalda is the Golden Eagles' top player. He leads the team in both scoring and rebounding with 16.2 points per game and 12.6 rebounds per game. The key to winning this game for the Rebels will be slowing him down.

Other Ways To Follow

Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, ESPN Radio 1100 AM

More UNLV Rebels On SI News