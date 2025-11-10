How To Watch: Montana Grizzlies @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels: Tuesday, November 11
Game Preview
After getting their first win of the Josh Pastner era this weekend over the Chattanooga Mocs, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team are now sitting at 1 - 1 on the season. They are set to take on the Montana Grizzlies on Tuesday night on their home court at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Rebels looked like a completely different team this weekend against the Mocs than they did in their opener when they lost to the UT-Martin Skyhawks 86 - 81. On Saturday, the Rebels knocked off Chattanooga by a score of 101 - 69. They seemed to correct everything they did wrong in the season opener. UNLV protected the ball, dominated in the paint, and moved the ball well. Hopefully, they can build off that on Tuesday night.
The Grizzlies are coming off a tough loss to the Stanford Cardinal, which has their current record at 2 - 1. Going on the road to take on the Rebels will be a tough task for Montana. UNLV will have to take their Big Sky foe seriously if they don't want to lose another game like they did in their opener. It's a game that they should win, but the Rebels will have to go out and do the little things right, like they did against the Mocs on Saturday.
How to Watch
What: Montana Grizzlies @ UNLV Rebels
When: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Mountain West Network
Live Stream: Mountain West App
Players to Watch
Naas Cunningham, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - The freshman forward was outstanding on Saturday night, leading the team with 25 points in 30 minutes. He also snatched four rebounds, dished out two assists, and came away with two steals. He shot an impressive 57.1% from the field, making eight of his 14 shots and hitting on three of seven three-point attempts at a 42.9% clip.
Money Williams, Montana Grizzlies - Williams has been the best player for the Grizzlies so far this season. The junior guard leads the team in points, assists, and rebounds. He's averaging 13.3 points per game and five assists per game, while also averaging 6.7 rebounds per game. This is, without a doubt, the man that the Rebels are going to have to slow down if they want to come away with the victory in this game.
Other Ways To Follow
Fubo
