How To Watch: Nevada Wolf Pack @ UNLV Lady Rebels: Saturday, February 21

Game Preview

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is coming off a blowout loss at the hands of the first-place San Diego State Aztecs. San Diego State beat the Rebels by 18 points by a score of 80 - 62. With this loss, any hopes that UNLV had of once again winning the Mountain West Conference regular season championship have gone out the window as they have dropped three games out of first place, with two head-to-head losses to the Aztecs, and a worse overall record.

Currently, the Lady Rebs are tied for second place in the Mountain West with the Boise State Broncos. They are sitting at 12 - 4 in conference play and 17 - 9 overall. Every game from here on out will be crucial for the Rebels if they want to at least finish in second place in the conference. UNLV and Boise State will face off in Las Vegas in the final game of the season on March 4.

Next up for the Rebels are their in-state rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday afternoon. This game will take place in Las Vegas back at the Cox Pavilion. Nevada is currently 4 - 12 in Mountain West play and 8 - 18 overall. This is a game that UNLV should be able to get back on track in.

How To Watch

What: Nevada Wolf Pack @ UNLV Lady Rebels

When: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - Despite getting blown out by San Diego State, Roland had another great game. In the loss, the sophomore forward posted another huge double-double, scoring 18 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. She also chipped in with two assists and two blocks. Unfortunately, with the exception of Aaliyah Alexander, who also scored 18 points, no one else was able to get much going at all offensively for the Rebels. If Roland continues her hot play on Saturday, the Rebels should be able to come away with a decisive victory over the Wolf Pack.

Skylar Durley, Nevada Wolf Pack - Durley has been the top player for the Wolf Pack this season. The freshman guard leads the team in scoring, assists, and rebounds. She is averaging 11.2 points per game, 2.4 assists per game, and 6.3 rebound per game. This is the player that UNLV will have to contain if they want to bounce back with a win on Saturday.

Other Ways To Follow

theMW.com/watch, Stretch Internet

More UNLV Rebels On SI News