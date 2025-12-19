How To Watch: New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Lady Rebels: Saturday, December 20

Game Preview

The UNLV Lady Rebels will be back in action on Saturday afternoon against the New Mexico Lobos. They finally return home after four consecutive road games. This will be their second game in Mountain West Conference play. Already this week, they broke a two-game losing streak and escaped with a narrow 61 - 60 victory over the Grand Canyon Lopes to move to 1 - 0 in the Mountain West and 6 - 5 overall. Their stars finally started showing some life and played great in the game, but their other players did very little. Still, they were lucky to escape with the win, and can now focus on knocking off the Lobos and starting off 2 - 0 in conference play.

New Mexico has won three games in a row and currently sits at 9 - 3 on the season. They are also coming off their first Mountain West game, beating the Boise State Broncos 70 - 63. They will also be looking to start their Mountain West schedule off with two straight wins. This should be a hard-fought game between two teams that are hoping to compete at the top of the Mountain West. Both teams will look to build off their most recent win and carry the momentum with them deep into conference play. We expect a great game between these two teams this weekend.

How To Watch

What: New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Lady Rebels

When: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Jasmyn Lott, UNLV Lady Rebels - Lott has become the team's leading scorer, averaging 14.5 points per game. In their most recent win over Grand Canyon, she dropped a team-high 20 points, and they needed every single one of them. The senior guard has been great this season and has taken a huge step forward. She is going to have to pour in plenty of points again in this game if the Lady Rebs are going to come away with a second straight Mountain West win.

Destinee Hooks, New Mexico Lobos - The junior guard leads the Lobos with 14.7 points per game and is shooting a team-best 43.8% from the field. This is the player that the Rebels is going to have to figure out how to slow down if they want to come away with a win.

Other Ways To Follow

Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network (KVVU 5.2, Cox 125)

