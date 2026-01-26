How To Watch: New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels: Tuesday, January 27

Game Preview

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels are coming off a tough loss to the San Diego State Aztecs, which could have moved them into a share of first place in the Mountain West Conference. With this loss, the Rebels snapped their three-game winning streak and dropped to 5 - 3 in Mountain West play and 10 - 9 overall. They are now 2.5 games back in the conference. Following the loss, Rebels' head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the game.

"Credit to San Diego State, that's a good basketball team," Pastner said. "They hit big shots late in the shot clock and at key times. Byrd was outstanding. This game was for first place, and when you are trying to play for first place, you can't leave points on the board as we did. We had many and-one opportunities where we got fouled and missed the layup, then ended up missing free throws. You can't have that many empty possessions."

UNLV will get a chance to bounce back on Tuesday, when they host the New Mexico Lobos at the Thomas & Mack Center. New Mexico comes into this game just one game out of first place with a 7 - 2 conference record. They are 16 - 4 overall and on a two-game winning streak. This is going to be a huge game for both teams. Losing would do irreparable damage to either teams hopes of finding a way to become the Mountain West regular-season champions.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Gibbs-Lawhorn has been on a team as of late. The junior guard has now topped 20 points in back-to-back games and is coming off a 27-point game against the San Diego State Aztecs. If he continues to score points at a rate like this, the Rebels are going to be a tough team to beat. UNLV will need a big game out of him on Tuesday night.

Jake Hall, New Mexico Lobos - Hall is the Lobos' leading scorer. The freshman guard is scoring 14.9 points per game, while shooting 46.1% from the field. If the Rebels are going to manage to come away with a win in this one, they are going to have to figure out a way to slow down Hall.

