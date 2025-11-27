How To Watch: Northern Iowa Panthers @ UNLV Lady Rebels: Friday, November 28
Game Preview
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team bounced back on Wednesday afternoon with a big win over the Creighton Bluejays after having lost three games in a row. They are now back at .500 at 3 - 3 after the win. Meadow Roland had a monster game in the victory and helped carry the Lady Rebels. UNLV also had impressive performances from Teagan Colvin and Shelbee Brown in the win. Now, they face off with the Northern Iowa Panthers on Friday afternoon in another game in the annual UNLV Turkey Tip-Off. The Rebels will look to carry their momentum into the game on Friday.
Northern Iowa comes into this game 2 - 3, but have won their past two outings. The wins came over Creighton and, most recently, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. They are a well-balanced team. While they don't necessarily feature one standout star, they receive contributions from a lot of players and play well as a team. This is going to be a tough game for the Lady Rebels, and they are going to have to be at their best to get a second consecutive win.
How to Watch
What: Northern Iowa Panthers @ UNLV Lady Rebels
When: Friday, November 28, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM EST
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Mountain West Network
Live Stream: Mountain West Network
Players to Watch
Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - Roland was dominant against the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday afternoon. The sophomore forward scored 25 points, shooting 9 - 13 from the floor, 2 - 4 from beyond the three-point arc, and 5 - 8 from the free-throw line. She also led the team with 12 rebounds and dished out two assists, with one steal and one block. If the Rebels are going to continue their winning way, they will need more performances like that from the reigning Mountain West Freshman and Sixth Person of the Year.
Ryley Goebel, Northern Iowa Panthers - The senior forward is coming off a great game in the Panthers' most recent win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. She scored 16 points while shooting 7 - 9 from the floor. She also pulled down 11 rebounds, dished out two assists, swiped two steals, and blocked three shots. Goebel was able to contribute in all areas of the game and had a massive impact. Even if none of those numbers were eye-popping or team-leading, they add up when you put them all together. The Rebels are going to watch out for her doing the dirty work on Friday afternoon if they are going to win this game.
