How To Watch: Saint Joseph's Hawks @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels: Thursday, November 20
Game Preview
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is now sitting at 2 - 2 after a big win over the Memphis Tigers on the road by a score of 92 - 78. Next up, the Rebels will host the Saint Joseph's Hawks at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday. UNLV is a team that has looked like a completely different team in their two wins compared to their two losses. If the good version of the Rebels shows up, they should dominate this game; however, if the other version of the team shows up, they look like they can be beaten by anybody.
Hopefully, Josh Pastner is starting to get this team on track as far as consistency goes. This is an almost completely new roster, with a new head coach, and they've dealt with a lot of injuries. So, early-season inconsistencies were always a likelihood, but it would be great to see them string together two wins in a row, and more importantly, two well-played games.
The Hawks are also 2 - 2 this season, but they have dropped their last two games. They will look to get back on track in this game after struggling with their shooting in their most recent loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers. They need to tighten up both their offense and defense after being outshot in their last game 38% to 45% from the field, and 29% to 44% from beyond the arc. If Saint Joseph's doesn't play significantly better than they have been the past few games, they are going to struggle against the Rebels on Thursday night.
How to Watch
What: Saint Joseph's Hawks @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels
When: Thursday, November 20, 2025
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Mountain West Network
Live Stream: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
Players to Watch
Issac Williamson, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - The freshman guard, along with Howie Fleming Jr, was the star of the guard in the big win in Memphis. He scored 25 points, while shooting 8 - 13 from the field and 6 - 10 from behind the three-point line. Williamson also chipped in with two rebounds, one assist, and five steals.
Deuce Jones, Saint Joseph's Hawks - Jones is coming off a big game in which he led the Hawks with 24 points, shooting 8 - 14 from the field, and a team-high three steals. The sophomore guard leads his team with 17.3 points per game and is leading the team with a 44% shooting percentage. This is the player that the Rebels will need to slow down if they are going to come away with a win in this game.
Other Ways To Follow
ESPN Radio Las Vegas 1100 AM
