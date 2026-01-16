How To Watch: San Diego State Aztecs @ UNLV Lady Rebels: Saturday, January 17

Game Preview

In their last game, the UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team won their seventh consecutive game. UNLV dismantled the San Jose State Spartans by a score of 78 - 50. The victory brings the Lady Rebs' overall record up to 12 - 5, and they are undefeated in Mountain West Conference play at 7 - 0. It was a big win because it kept them tied for first place in the Mountain West.

However, they aren't the only undefeated team in the conference. Next up for the Rebels are the San Diego State Aztecs. The Aztecs are also sitting at 3 - 0 in conference play and are obviously the team tied in first place with UNLV. These teams will face off on the Rebels' home court at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. This showdown between the two top teams in the conference will take place on Saturday afternoon.

San Diego State is even hotter than UNLV and is currently on a nine-game winning streak. In their most recent game, the Aztecs knocked off a strong New Mexico Lobos team by a score of 73 - 56. In order to get this win, the Rebels are going to have to give it everything they have and leave it all out there on the court. The winner of this game will be in control at the top of the Mountain West.

How To Watch

What: San Diego State Aztecs @ UNLV Lady Rebels

When: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Meadow Roland, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - For the third consecutive week, a Lady Rebel has been named the Old Trapper Mountain West Player of the Week. In the previous two weeks, senior forward Shelbee Brown took home the award, but this time it goes to Roland. The sophomore forward has picked up her play as of late, averaging 18 points and 13 rebounds on the week, while making 15 of 37 shots, and leading the team with three blocks.

Naomi Panganiban, San Diego State Aztecs - Panganiban is the Aztecs' top scorer. The sophomore guard is scoring 13.4 points per game, while shooting 43.1% from the field. She will look to carry the San Diego State offense. If the Rebels want to remain undefeated, they'll need to slow her down.

Other Ways To Follow

theMW.com/watch, Stretch Internet

More UNLV Rebels On SI News