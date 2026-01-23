Game Preview



The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is coming off a massive win over the Utah State Aggies by a score of 86 - 76. It was easily the biggest win of the Josh Pastner era. This was their third consecutive win in a row. UNLV is now sitting at 5 - 2 in Mountain West Conference play and 10 - 8 overall. Following the road upset of Utah State, head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the big win.



"Utah State is a really good basketball team and they are very well coached," Pastner said. "I have been at many places - in the ACC, in the real Pac-10 back in the day, and other conferences - and this is as good of a home environment as there is in the country. So to win on the road here is almost impossible, and for us to be able to pull that off after being down 9-0 to start the game, and down 14 in the second half, was a credit to our grit and toughness."



Things just got a lot more interesting in the Mountain West over the past week. It had been Utah State and the San Diego State Aztecs dominating the Mountain West, with both teams being undefeated. However, the Aggies' loss to the Rebels was their second in a row, and the Aztecs lost on Wednesday to the Grand Canyon Lopes. The Lopes also defeated the Aggies.



Now, the Rebels face off with the Aztecs on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, with the Rebels having a chance to earn a share of a first-place tie in the conference. The Aztecs are currently sitting at 7 - 1 in the Mountain West and 13 - 5 overall. This will be a massive showdown this weekend.



How To Watch



What: San Diego State Aztecs @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels



When: Saturday, January 24, 2026



Time: 4:00 PM EST



Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada



TV: CBS



Live Stream: CBS App



Players To Watch



Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV - Runnin' Rebels - Gibbs-Lawhorn is coming off another big game in which he led the team with 21 points in their win over the Utah State Aggies. The junior guard has been outstanding this season, leading the team in scoring, field goal percentage, and steals. He'll have to have another big game if they are going to beat the Aztecs.



BJ Davis, San Diego State Aztecs - Davis is the Aztecs' leading scorer. The junior guard is averaging 11.6 points per game. If the Rebels are going to win this game, they will have to figure out a way to slow him down.



Other Ways To Follow



ESPN Radio 1100 AM, SiriusXM 381





More UNLV Rebels On SI News