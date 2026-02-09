How To Watch: San Jose State Spartans @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels: Tuesday, February 10

Game Preview

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is coming off a huge upset victory on their home court at the Thomas & Mack Center over the Grand Canyon Lopes. UNLV had been in the midst of a four-game losing streak before upending the Lopes 80 - 78.

Grand Canyon entered the game at 8 - 3 in the Mountain West Conference and 15 - 7 overall. With this win, the Rebels are now 6 - 6 in Mountain West play and 11 - 12 overall. This was a massive victory for the Rebels, who are looking to get back on track before they tip off in the Mountain West Tournament in March.

Next up for the Rebels are the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday night at home in Las Vegas. The Spartans have been struggling to say the least. They have lost six consecutive games in a row and 12 of their last 13 games. San Jose State is just 1 - 11 in conference play and 6 - 17 overall.

This is a game that the Rebels have to win. With how volatile and inconsistent they have been this season, no opponent is a sure win. It feels like they can beat or lose to anybody in the conference on any given night.

How To Watch

What: San Jose State Spartans @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

When: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Time: 11:00 PM EST

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports App

Players To Watch

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Despite a few potentially costly turnovers against the Grand Canyon Lopes, the junior guard had another big offensive game. He scored a game-high 29 points with two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. When he is scoring as he has been of late, they are going to be tough to beat.

Colby Garland, San Jose State Spartans - Garland is the Spartans' top offensive weapon. The junior guard leads the team with 18.4 points per game and is their top playmaker, leading San Jose State with 4.2 assists per game. He is also shooting a team-best 48.8% per game. If the Spartans are going to have any chance at the upset, Garland will have to have a massive game. The Rebels have to be sure to contain him.

Other Ways To Follow

ESPN Radio 1100 AM, SiriusXM 382

