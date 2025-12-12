How To Watch: Tennessee State Tigers @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels: Saturday, December 13

Game Preview

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is set to host the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday night. While this is a home game for UNLV, it will not take place at the Thomas & Mack Center because of the National Finals Rodeo. While the Rebels are still below .500 at 4 - 5, they are coming off what has been easily their biggest win of the season. They knocked off the Stanford Cardinal 75 - 74.

This is a game that UNLV should win over the Tigers, but they are going to have to show up and prove they can be consistent. They are not a team that is going to just lie down for the Rebels. Head coach Josh Pastner knows this and knows that he has to have his team prepared and ready to roll from the moment the game tips off until the final buzzer goes off.

Tennessee State enters this game at 5 - 4 and is looking to collect their best win of the season. They are coming off a tough loss to Alabama A&M by a score of 80 - 53, which broke a three-game winning streak for the Tigers. UNLV needs to prepare for a team that is looking to bounce back after getting crushed on the road.

How To Watch

What: Tennessee State Tigers @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

When: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM EST

Where: Lee's Family Forum, Henderson, NV

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Emmanuel Stephen, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Stephen made his season debut in the Rebels' most recent game against the Stanford Cardinal and was awesome. The sophomore center dropped 18 points on 8 - 13 shooting. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and a steal. His presence was much need injection of both size and energy to the Rebels. As the team continues to get healthy, they should continue to improve. It will be interesting to see how he plays in his second game of the season.

Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State Tigers - The senior guard is the team's leading scorer this season. He is averaging 17.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Nkrumah also chips in on defense and leads the team with 3.4 steals per game. This is the player that UNLV will have to figure out how to slow down if they want to come out of this game with a second consecutive win.

Other Ways To Follow

N/A



