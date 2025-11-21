How To Watch: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Arizona State Sun Devils: Saturday, November 22
Game Preview
The UNLV Lady Rebels will be back in action on Saturday when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. They will look to bounce back after two consecutive losses. In their most recent game, they fell to the Montana State Bobcats by a score of 94 - 81. That was a tough loss in a game they needed to win. The loss knocked the Rebels back down to .500 at 2 - 2.
Despite the loss, UNLV still got some great performances from stars like Meadow Rolanda and Jasmyn Lott. Aaliyah Alexander led the team in scoring with 18 points, but had a tough game, shooting just 6 - 20 and turning the ball over a team-high six times. Their biggest issue in the loss was the turnovers, and they'll have to do better in the turnover battle if they are going to have a chance to beat the Sun Devils in this game.
Arizona State comes into this game undefeated at 4 - 0. They will be a tough team for the Lady Rebs to knock off on the road in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils have been led by senior guard Gabby Elliott. She leads the team with 18.8 points per game and a 51.8 shooting percentage. Elliott also leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game. There is no doubt that she has been the key piece of this team that has helped them remain undefeated to this point in the season.
How to Watch
What: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Arizona State Sun Devils
When: Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time: 4:00 PM EST
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ESPN+
Players to Watch
Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - Roland has been the best player for the Lady Rebels so far this season. The sophomore forward has developed a very well-rounded game. In their last game against the Montana State Bobcats, she scored 13 points, pulled down eight rebounds, came away with three steals, and blocked four shots. If UNLV is going to get back on track, Roland will play a big role in this game.
McKinna Brackens, Arizona Sun Devils - We already spoke in length about Gabby Elliott above, so we are going to go with Brackens here. The junior guard is coming off a big game. She scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Santa Clara Broncos. If the Rebels are going to have any chance of winning this game, they will have to figure out a way to contain Brackens.
Other Ways To Follow
