How To Watch: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Cincinnati Bearcats: Saturday, December 13

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team will hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats for the first time in team history. UNLV comes into this game at 5 - 4, looking to bounce back from a 75 - 50 loss to the Rice Owls, which broke the Lady Rebs three game winning streak. This will be the Rebels' last game before they open up Mountain West Conference play against the Grand Canyon Lopes on December 17. If UNLV wants to be ready to roll and playing strong basketball when they get to their Mountain West schedule, it starts with this game. One of the most important things we want to see from them in this game is we want to see their stars get back on track after a brutal game against Rice.

Cincinnati comes into this game at 4 - 6 and 2 - 3 on their home court. In their most recent game, they lost to the Xavier Musketeers 77 - 70 in a rivalry matchup. They have now lost two games in a row after previously being on a three-game winning streak. There is no doubt that they will be motivated to get the win in this game and bounce back after dropping two in a row. This is a winnable game for the Lady Rebels, but they will have to play much better than they did in their last game against the Owls. It will be exciting to see them test themselves against a Big 12 opponent.

What: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Cincinnati Bearcats

When: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM EST

Where: Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ESPN+

Aaliyah Alexander, UNLV Lady Rebels - While all of the Rebels' stars struggled in the loss to the Rice Owls, it's Alexander who we are most concerned about. The senior guard has been struggling mightily for a while now. In her most recent performance, she scored just two points on 1 - 8 shooting with two rebounds and nothing else on the stat sheet in 25 minutes. This team desperately needs her to get back on track if they plan to fulfill their goal of winning the Mountain West Conference this season after a shocking loss in the second round of the conference tournament last season.

Mya Perry, Cincinnati Bearcats - The senior guard leads the Bearcats in scoring this season with 18.1 points per game. She also leads the team in steals with 1.8 per game. Perry is a major contributor on both sides of the ball. If the Lady Rebs want to leave Cincinnati with a much-needed win, they will have to find a way to contain her in this game.

