How To Watch: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Colorado State Rams: Wednesday, February 25

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team bounced back from their drubbing at the hands of first-place San Diego State Aztecs, with a big win over their in-state rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack. They beat up on them by a score of 81 - 64. It was a blowout on the Rebels' home court on Senior Day. With this win, the Rebels moved to 13 - 4 in the Mountain West Conference and remain in a tie for second place in the conference standings with the Boise State Broncos. Overall, they improved to 18 - 9. After the big win, UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque spoke about the rivalry game.

“We have some things to clean up. We’ve got to dial in and continue to find little ways to lock in a little more,” La Rocque said. “This felt good right? These next games are going to require more of everything, so that we’re playing our best when it matters the absolute most — once the conference tournament comes...

They came here willing to sacrifice to win, and they’ve done that, and we’ve got to continue to do that if we want to keep winning. That’s a lot easier said than done.

It takes a lot of maturity, and we have some really mature people.”

Next up for the Lady Rebs is the Colorado State Rams on the Rams' home court in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Rams are just one game behind the Rebels in the conference standings at 12 - 5 and 21 - 7 overall. This is going to be a huge game in the Mountain West and a tough game for the Rebels on the road. They are going to have to show up and play at their best to pull off this road win.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Colorado State Rams

When: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 8:30 PM EST

Where: Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - Roland continues to make her case to be the Mountain West Player of the Year. In their most recent win over the Wolf Pack, the sophomore forward once again led all scorers with 22 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, and four blocks. When she is playing like she has been for a while now, this is a tough team to beat.

Lexus Bargesser, Colorado State Rams - Bargesser is the Rams' leading scorer. She is averaging 15.4 points per game and shooting a team-best 45.2% from the field. If the Rebels want to win this game on the road, they will have to figure out a way to slow her down.

Other Ways To Follow

