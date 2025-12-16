How To Watch: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Grand Canyon Lopes: Wednesday, December 17

Game Preview

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is set to kick off the start of their Mountain West Conference schedule on Wednesday, December 17, against the newest member of the Mountain West, the Grand Canyon Lopes. UNLV has had an up-and-down season so far, which has to be considered a bit of a disappointment. They come into this game on a two-game losing streak with a record of 5 - 5.

In the past two games, they have been blown out by the Rice Owls and the Cincinnati Bearcats. UNLV has struggled mightily with their shooting. Their stars also have not been playing up their ability on the offensive side of the court. They have to get back on track immediately with Mountain West play starting against a team that they should be able to beat. Losing this game would be a disaster for the Lady Rebs.

Grand Canyon comes into the game at 1 - 9 on the season. Currently, they are on a five-game losing streak. This is not a team that should be able to compete with the Rebels; however, if UNLV continues to struggle to score, this is a game they can drop. Head coach Lindy La Rocque needs to have her team prepared and ready to go in a game that they have to have.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Grand Canyon Lopes

When: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Where: Global Credit Union Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: N/A

Players To Watch

Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - Roland is the best player on the Rebels, and we want to see her step up and dominate. The sophomore forward needs to step up and will this team to victory. She is the most complete player. With Aaliyah Alexander struggling, Roland needs to impose her will on both sides of the court. UNLV is going to be her team for a long time, and rightfully so. This team is going to be put on her shoulders, and she is good enough to handle it.

Chloe Mann, Grand Canyon Lopes - Mann is the key to the Lopes' offense, and their offense hasn't been terrible. The sophomore guard leads the team in both points and assists. She is averaging 15.9 points and 2.5 assists per game. If Grand Canyon is going to find a way to win this game, Mann is going to have to have a huge night. The Rebels will have to find a way to slow her down if they don't want to be upset.

