How To Watch: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Montana State Bobcats: Tuesday, November 18
Game Preview
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is coming off their first loss of the season to the No. 7-ranked Baylor Bears by a score of 62 - 54 in a tight game that the Bears pulled away in the final 90 seconds. They will look to bounce back on Tuesday night against the Montana State Bobcats. UNLV has been led by sophomore forward Meadow Roland, senior guard Aaliyah Alexander, and senior guard Jasmyn Lott. The trio has led the way so far this season. This is a well-coached team, with a ton of talent that is currently sitting at 2 - 1 on the season.
Montana State is currently 3 - 0 and coming off a 39-point win over the Minot State Beavers. Sophomore guard Taylee Chirrick is leading the team in both scoring and assists this season. They are already the last undefeated team standing in the Big Sky Conference. Their defense has been outstanding. The Bobcats will serve as a major test for the Lady Rebs in this game. If the Rebels don't show up and play their best game, this is a game they can easily find themselves on the wrong side of when the final horn blows.
How to Watch
What: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Montana State Bobcats
When: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Time: 9:00 PM EST
Where: Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ESPN+
Players to Watch
Jasmyn Lott, UNLV Lady Rebels - Lott has been great so far this season. She is undoubtedly one of the high-end scorers in Las Vegas this season. In their last game against a tough Baylor team, she led the team with 18 points. She was also the Rebels' most efficient scorer, shooting 7 - 12 from the field, 2 - 4 from three, and 2 - 2 from the free throw line. We are excited to see if she can carry that momentum over into this game against Montana State.
Taylee Chirrick, Montana State Bobcats - Chirrick has been fantastic this season. She is leading the Bobcats with 20.3 points per game on 57.5% shooting and 4.0 assists per game. The sophomore also chipped in with 4.7 rebounds per game. If the Lady Rebs are going to pull of this win on the road, they are going to have to find a way to slow down Montana State's star guard.
Other Ways To Follow
