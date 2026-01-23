How To Watch: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Nevada Wolf Pack: Saturday, January 24

Game Preview



The UNLV Lady Rebels got back on track in their most recent game, destroying the Air Force Falcons by 31 points with a final score of 78 - 47. UNLV had lost their first Mountain West Conference game in their previous outing against the San Diego State Aztecs, which snapped a seven-game winning streak. With the win, the Rebels improved to 13 - 6 overall and 8 - 1 in Mountain West play. They are now sitting 0.5 games out of first place behind the undefeated Aztecs.



Next up for the Lady Rebs are the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Wolf Pack are coming off a loss to the San Jose State Spartans and have now lost three games in a row. With those three losses, Nevada's season has come off the rails, as they have dropped to 3 - 6 in conference play and 7 - 12 overall. This is a team that will desperately be trying to get on track against their arch rivals, the Rebels.



These teams will be facing off this weekend on Saturday afternoon when the Rebels hit the road face their in-state nemesis in Reno, Nevada. Both of these teams will leave it all on the court and battle this one out to get the win. This is a huge game in the Mountain West, but it's made an even bigger game because of how heated this rivalry is.



How To Watch



What: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Nevada Wolf Pack



When: Saturday, January 24, 2026



Time: 4:00 PM EST



Where: Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada



TV: Mountain West Network



Live Stream: Mountain West App



Players To Watch



Shelbee Brown, UNLV Lady Rebels - Brown dominated the Air Force Falcons earlier in the week and helped carry the Rebels to a huge 31-point victory. She led the team with 20 points in 26 minutes, while shooting 9 - 12 from the field. She also chipped in with eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal. It can't be overstated how great she has been this season, and how important she has been to the success of the Rebels.



Skylar Durley, Nevada Wolf Pack - Durley is the leading scorer for the Wolf Pack. The freshman guard is averaging 10.6 points per game. She also leads the team with 6.1 rebounds per game. If the Rebels are going to win this rivalry game, they are going to have to figure out a way to slow her down.



Other Ways To Follow



theMW.com/watch, Stretch Internet





