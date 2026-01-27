How To Watch: UNLV Lady Rebels @ New Mexico Lobos: Wednesday, January 28

Game Preview

The UNLV Lady Rebels have bounced back after their first Mountain West Conference loss of the season to the San Diego State Aztecs with two consecutive wins over the Air Force Falcons and, more recently, the Nevada Wolf Pack. On Saturday, the Lady Rebels knocked off the Wolf Pack in Las Vegas by a score of 62 - 57. They are now sitting at 9 - 1 in Mountain West play and just 0.5 games behind San Diego State for first place in the conference. Overall, they are 14 - 6 on the season. UNLV has come on extremely strong since tipping off their Mountain West schedule.

Next up for the Lady Rebs, they will hit the road and head to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday night to face off with the New Mexico Lobos. In their last outing, the Lobos snapped a three-game losing streak when they defeated the Air Force Falcons by a score of 74 - 57. They are currently 5 - 4 in conference play and 13 - 7 overall. New Mexico is a tough team. While the Rebels should be able to get this win, even on the road, they'll have to be at their best to pull off this win.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Lady Rebels @ New Mexico Lobos

When: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Where: The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Shelbee Brown, UNLV Lady Rebels - The senior forward finished as the Rebels' leading scorer in their most recent game against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Brown scored a team-high 15 points on an efficient night shooting the ball, making 5 - 8 from the field and 5 - 6 from the free-throw line. She has been on an incredible run since starting Mountain West play, winning two Old Trapper Mountain West Player of the Week awards and becoming a double-double machine.

Destinee Hooks, New Mexico Lobos - Hooks is the leading scorer for the Lobos. The junior guard is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game as well. She is also shooting a team-best 40.7% from the field. If the Rebels are going to win this game on the road, they are going to have to figure out a way to slow down Hooks.

Other Ways To Follow

theMW.com/watch, Stretch Internet



