How To Watch: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Rice Owls: Saturday, December 6

Game Preview

They say basketball is a game of runs, and that has been the story of the UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team's season. They started off 2 - 0 before dropping three straight. However, they have since bounced back, winning their past three games. Their record now sits at 5 - 3 on the season. In their most recent victory, the Lady Rebs destroyed the UTSA Roadrunners by a score of 66 - 39. UNLV dominated UTSA in every aspect of the game. Next of for the Rebels are the Rice Owls on Saturday afternoon in Houston, Texas. This one should be a much more hard-fought game on the road.

Rice comes into this game at 6 - 3 and is coming off a 66 - 50 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats. They are led by senior guard Dominique Ennis and junior guard Hailey Adams. They are a talented team that plays hard on both sides of the ball. If the Rebels are going to knock off the Owls and win their fourth consecutive game, they are going to have to play a smart, disciplined, mistake-free game.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Rice Owls

When: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston, Texas

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Jasmyn Lott, UNLV Lady Rebels - Lott was the star of the game when the Lady Rebels beat up on the UTSA Roadrunners. The senior guard scored 21 points in 26 minutes, while shooting 9 - 15 from the field and 3 - 6 from beyond the three-point arc. She also grabbed three rebounds, dished out one assist, and blocked a shot. The season is still young, but she has stepped up as a true third superstar next to Meadow Roland and Aaliyah Alexander, and she is far from a third wheel in that group.

Dominique Ennis, Rice Owls - Ennis is the Owls' leading scorer with 12.4 points per game, and is also a top defender, leading the team with 2.2 steals per game as well. In their most recent victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats, she once again led the team with 13 points, and chipped in with five rebounds, one steal, and one block. UNLV is going to have to find a way to slow her down if they are going to leave Houston with a win.

Other Ways To Follow

