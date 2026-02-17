How To Watch: UNLV Lady Rebels @ San Diego State Aztecs: Wednesday, February 18

Game Preview

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team bounced back from their loss to the Wyoming Cowgirls in their last game against the Grand Canyon Lopes, which they won by a score of 74 - 65. That win kept them alive in their hunt for the Mountain West Conference regular-season title.

With that win, they are now two games out of first place at 12 - 3 in the Mountain West and 17 - 8 overall. This was a huge win for the Lady Rebs, and the next game is only going to get bigger.

Next up for the Rebels is the team they are chasing for first place in the conference. UNLV will go on the road to play the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday Night at Viejas Arena. This will be the biggest game of the year. If the Aztecs win, it would lock them into the top spot in the Mountain West. They would be three games up on the Rebels and would have completed the season sweep over UNLV after already beating them in Las Vegas earlier in the season.

However, if UNLV can win this game, it will be a dogfight for the conference title down the stretch. With the Rebels just one game out of first place, it would leave the door open for a wild finish in the Mountain West.

How To Watch

What: San Diego State Aztecs @ UNLV Lady Rebels

When: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Where: Viejas Arena, San Diego, California

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - Roland has been on fire. The sophomore forward is coming off back-to-back doubles-doubles in which she has totaled 57 points and 27 rebounds in the two games. She is playing like the best player in the Mountain West Conference, and when she's playing like this, they are a very difficult team to knock off. They will need her to keep playing like this if they are going to beat the first-place Aztecs.

Naomi Panganiban, San Diego State Aztecs - Panganiban is theAztecs' top offensive weapon. The sophomore guard is averaging a team-high 13.3 points per game. If the Rebels are going to find a way to win this game, they are going to have to find a way to slow down Panganiban on the offensive side of the ball.

Other Ways To Follow

theMW.com/watch, Stretch Internet



