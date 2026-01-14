How To Watch: UNLV Lady Rebels @ San Jose State Spartans: Wednesday, January 14

Game Preview

Head coach Lindy La Rocque has had the UNLV Lady Rebels absolutely rolling since they kicked off Mountain West Conference play. They have now moved to 6 - 0 in conference play, and they are one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the Mountain West, along with the San Diego State Aztecs. The six consecutive victories have improved their overall record to 11-5.

In their most recent game, they blew out the Wyoming Cowboys by a score of 82 - 53. Next up for the Lady Rebs, they go on the road to the Provident Union Event Center in an attempt to extend their conference undefeated streak against the San Jose State Spartans.

This season has been a struggle for the Spartans, who are currently sitting in last place in the Mountain West. The Spartans are just 0 - 6 in conference play and 2 - 15 overall. We would never want to just overlook any team, but even on the road, this is a team that UNLV should win with ease. A loss in this game would be both shocking and disastrous.

San Diego State will also be in action tonight with a much tougher matchup against the New Mexico Lobos, which gives the Rebels a big opportunity to pull away into first place all alone in the Mountain West.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Lady Rebels @ San Jose State Spartans

When: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Meadow Roland, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Roland has been hot and was just named the Raising Cane's Outstanding Rebel of the Week. The sophomore forward went through a bit of a slump a few weeks back, but has really picked it back up. She leads the Lady Rebels with 14.1 points per game on a team-best 45.8% shooting from the field. Her 1.8 blocks per game are also the best on the team.

Maya Anderson, San Jose State Spartans - Anderson leads the Spartans with 13.4 points per game. The sophomore guard is also the team's leading rebounder with 6.6 rebounds per game. If the Rebels want to come away with a win in is this game, they will have to be sure to contain Anderson.

Other Ways To Follow

theMW.com/watch, Stretch Internet



