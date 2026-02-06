How To Watch: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Utah State Aggies: Saturday, January 7

Game Preview

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team bounced back in their last game against the Colorado State Rams with a 64 - 51 victory after dropping their previous matchup to the New Mexico Lobos. They are in second place in the Mountain West Conference, just one game out of first place behind the San Diego State Aztecs. Currently, they are 10 - 2 in Mountain West play and 15 - 7 overall. San Diego State losing their last game to the Grand Canyon Lopes has opened up a door for the Lady Rebs, but they have to keep winning if they're going to have a shot at the Mountain West regular-season title.

Next up for the Rebels are the Utah State Aggies on Saturday afternoon in Logan, Utah. It's been a rough season for the Aggies, who have now lost 10 consecutive games. They are just 2 - 11 in Mountain West play and 6 - 16 overall. This is a game that the Rebels should be able to win with ease; however, you can never look past any opponent. If they are going to stick to their winning ways, they'll have to show up and play their game and get the job done.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Utah State Aggies

When: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Shelbee Brown, UNLV Lady Rebels - Brown is coming off another big game and another double-double. The senior forward scored 12 points on 5 - 6 shooting with 14 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Her along with Meadown Roland and Jasmyn Lott, dismantled Colorado State in their last outings. This season, Brown has been one of the best and most consistent players for the Lady Rebs. She will look to keep it going against the Aggies.

Sophie Sene, Utah State Aggies - Sene is the Aggies leading scorer and leading rebounder. The senior forward is scoring 9.2 points per game and pulling down 6.3 rebounds per game. If Utah State is going to be competitive in this game, then she is going to have to step up in a major way. This is the player that the Rebels will have to focus on slowing down to avoid the upset.

Other Ways To Follow

theMW.com/watch, Stretch Internet



