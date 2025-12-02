How To Watch: UNLV Lady Rebels @ UTSA Roadrunners: Wednesday, December 3
Game Preview
After a tough three-game losing streak, the UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team has bounced back with two consecutive wins over the Creighton Bluejays and, most recently, the Northern Iowa Panthers by a score of 62 - 56. They are now back above .500 and sitting at 4 - 3 as they prepare to take on the UTSA Roadrunners. The Lady Rebs will look to continue riding their stars, Meadow Roland, Aaliyah Alexander, and Jasmyn Lott, to victory.
The Roadrunners come into this game at 3 - 3 and are coming off a win over the Grand Canyon Lopes by just one point by a score of 65 - 64. This tough American Conference opponent will be looking to take down the Lady Rebels, dropping them back down to .500 and propelling themselves above it. They are led by their star senior forward, Cheyenne Rowe. She has helped lead them to three wins in their past four games.
How To Watch
What: UNLV Lady Rebels @ UTSA Roadrunners
When: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Where: UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio, Texas
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ESPN+
Players to Watch
Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - Roland is coming off a great week, which earned her Mountain West Player of the Week honors. The sophomore forward is by far the team's most well-rounded player. She is leading the team with 16.3 points per game on 48.9% shooting from the field, with a team high 10.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. In her last game against Northern Iowa, she led the team with 17 points, shooting 7 - 12 from the field, and grabbed five rebounds. This young star is quickly becoming the leader of this team and will look to lead them to another win on Wednesday night.
Cheyenne Rowe, UTSA Roadrunners - The senior forward has been the Roadrunners' top star this season. She leads her team with 13.7 points per game on 50.8% shooting from the field. Like Roland, she also leads her team in both rebounds and blocks with 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. UNLV is going to have to figure out a way to slow her down in this game if they are going to come away with a third straight win. It will not be an easy task.
Other Ways To Follow
Disney+, Hulu
More UNLV Rebels On SI News