How To Watch: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Wyoming Cowgirls: Saturday, January 10

Game Preview

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team has been rolling since kicking off their Mountain West Conference schedule. In their most recent outing, they knocked off the Utah State Aggies by a score of 69 - 58 to extend their winning streak to five. They are now 10 - 5 on the season, and 5 - 0 in Mountain West play. UNLV was stuck at .500 at just 5 - 5 when this winning streak started. This is a team that is getting contributions from a ton of players and is going to be tough to beat.

Next up for the Lady Rebs is a road game against the Wyoming Cowgirls in Laramie, Wyoming, on Saturday afternoon.

Wyoming has been struggling so far this season. Currently, they are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. After starting off their Mountain West schedule with a win over the San Jose Spartans, they have now lost four in a row to drop their conference record to 1 - 4 and their overall record to just 4 - 10.

This is a win that the Cowgirls desperately need to get their season back on track. We expect them to come out and fight on their home court. However, it's going to be a tough task to defeat a red-hot UNLV team, even at home.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Wyoming Cowgirls

When: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM EST

Where: Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Shelbee Brown, UNLV Lady Rebels - Brown has been playing incredible basketball. The senior forward has now won consecutive Old Trapper Mountain West Player of the Week awards and has posted a double-double in three of her past four games. In that fourth game, she scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. When she is playing like this, the Rebels are going to be very difficult for anyone in the Mountain West to beat.

Malene Pedersen, Wyoming Cowgirls - Pedersen is the key player for the Cowgirls. The senior guard leads the team in scoring with 16.9 points per game, while shooting a team-best 45.3% from the field. She also leads the team with 3.9 rebounds per game. If the Rebels are going to continue their winning streak, this is the player that they will have to figure out a way to slow down.

Other Ways To Follow

theMW.com/watch, Stretch Internet

