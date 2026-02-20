How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Air Force Falcons: Saturday, February 21

Game Preview

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team dropped their last outing at home to the Colorado State Rams. This 91 - 86 loss to the Rams snapped the Rebels' three-game winning streak. With this loss, the Rebels dropped to 8 - 7 in Mountain West Conference play and 13 - 13 overall. It was a tough loss in a game that UNLV could have easily won on their home court. Following the loss to Colorado State, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner spoke about what went wrong.

"Credit to Colorado State," Pastner said. "They were really good and are playing really well. They made some big shots in the second half when we were putting some pressure on them. Credit to them for their offensive performance tonight. We scored 86; you have to win the game. Unfortunately, we have not been a good defensive team this year. I'm beyond disappointed in that because in all the teams I have been the head coach of, we have been really good defensively. It has been a staple of ours. I haven't done a good enough job as the head coach in that area (defensively) with our group. We are just not getting enough stops."

Next up for the Rebels is a road matchup against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday afternoon. This is a game they better win against Air Force, who is currently sitting at 0 - 15 in Mountain West play and 3 - 23 overall. A loss to the Falcons would be disastrous. We would be shocked if they didn't come away with a win in this game.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Air Force Falcons

When: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Where: Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Gibbs-Lawhorn has been on fire. The junior guard had another huge game in their loss to Colorado State, dropping 31 points on 11 - 21 shooting from the field. He just needs some help from the other four starters at UNLV who combined for just 22 points in the loss. They need Gibbs-Lawhorn to stay hot if they are going to bounce back on Saturday.

Lucas Hobin, Air Force Falcons - Hobin is the Falcons leading scorer, averaging 11.8 points per game. This is the player that the Rebels will have to slow down to assure their victory in this game.

Other Ways To Follow

ESPN Radio 1100 AM, SiriusXM 391

