How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Boise State Broncos: Friday, February 13

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has turned things around with two straight wins after suffering through a brutal four-game losing streak. In their most recent win, they defeated the San Jose State Spartans by a score of 82 - 75. It was a game they were supposed to win, but it was important that a team like UNLV, which has been so inconsistent, handled business on their home court. With this win, they climb back above .500 to 7 - 6 in Mountain West Conference play and 12 - 12 overall. It was a must-win game, and they won it.

Following the victory, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the win.

"Good win for the Rebels," Pastner said. "Winning is hard. I was really proud of our guys. I'm not happy with our win-loss record, but we have improved. From where we were at the beginning of November to where we are now, we are a better team. That's a testament to our guys."

Next up for the Rebels is a crucial road game against the Boise State Broncos. These teams are tied in the Mountain West standings at 7 - 6, but the Broncos have been red-hot. They have now won two consecutive games and six of their last seven. Their past two wins were against strong conference opponents in the Nevada Wolf Pack and New Mexico Lobos.

However, their one loss came to the Grand Canyon Lopes, whom the Rebels just beat to start their two-game winning streak. This should be quite the showdown between two evenly matched teams. When these teams faced off exactly one month before this game, UNLV pulled off an 89 - 85 win in overtime.

Players To Watch

Kimani Hamilton, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - The senior forward had a huge game in the Rebels' most recent win over the San Jose State Spartans. He looked like the best player on the court. His 24 points were one point off from the team-best, and he also chipped in with a team-high 10 rebounds and four assists. If he has another game like this against Boise State, the Rebels will leave Boise with another win.

Drew Fielder, Boise State Broncos - Fielder is the Broncos' leading scorer and rebounder. The Junior center is averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The last time these teams played, he scored a team-high 23 points. UNLV will have to do a better job of slowing him down if they want to come away with another win in this one.

