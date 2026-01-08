How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Colorado State Rams: Friday, January 9

Game Preview

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team had their three-game winning streak snapped this week in their most recent game on the road in Laramie, when they were blown out by the Wyoming Cowboys by a score of 98 - 66. It was the Rebels' first loss in Mountain West Conference play, dropping them to 2 - 1 in the conference and 7 - 7 overall on the season. Following the brutal loss, head coach Josh Pastner slammed his team's performance.

"Wyoming played with desperation, and we played soft," Pastner said. "We just couldn't score; we missed free throws and layups, and that's a bad combination. We just got our butts kicked. They just punched us in the face, and we didn't respond. Just really disappointed with our lack of hit-first mentality and our lack of toughness. But that is going to get corrected in a hurry, because we have a quick turnaround with Colorado State on Friday."

UNLV will look to rebound on Friday night when they head to Fort Collins, Colorado, to take on the Colorado State Rams. This is going to be a major test for the Rebels, on the road against the 10 - 5 Rams. Colorado State is coming off a 10-point loss to the New Mexico Lobos, who beat them 80 - 70. The loss dropped them to just 1 - 3 in the Mountain West. Both of these teams will be looking to bounce back in what should be a hard-fought game.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Colorado State Rams

When: Friday, January 9, 2026

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Where: Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: CBS App

Players To Watch

Tyrin Jones, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Jones was one of the few bright spots in the Rebels' most recent game against the Cowboys. The freshman forward played a team-high 36 minutes and scored 16 points on 5 - 13 shooting from the field and 6 - 10 from the free-throw line. He also chipped in with eight rebounds, four blocks, and three steals. We have seen him continue to improve throughout the season.

Josh Pascarelli, Colorado State Rams - Pascarelli is the Rams' leading scorer, posting 12.5 points per game. However, he has cooled down as of late, failing to top eight points in four consecutive games. UNLV will have to prevent the junior guard from heating back up if they are going to bounce back and come away with the win in this game.

Other Ways To Follow

ESPN Radio 1100 AM and SiriusXM 385

