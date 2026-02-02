How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Fresno State Bulldogs: Tuesday, February 3

Game Preview

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is absolutely reeling after losing three consecutive games. Their latest loss had a bit of an extra sting to it because it came at the hands of in-state rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack. Nevada knocked off the Rebels by a score of 89 - 76. UNLV has now tailspun back to 5 - 5 in the Mountain West Conference and below .500 at 10 - 11 overall. They are now 3.5 games out of first place behind the San Diego State Aztecs, and for all intents and purposes, no longer have a realistic shot at winning the Mountain West regular-season title. Following another tough loss, Rebels' head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the disappointing game.

"The end of the first half we missed a lot of layups, where we could have taken the lead, and then the start of the second half was the difference," Pastner said. "We left a lot of points on the board at the end of the first half and then the start of the second half we had some turnovers where we didn't gets shots up. Just unforced errors and they went down the other way and obviously took advantage of it. We also didn't get enough paint presence from our five-men and we needed more rim protection. Not having Tyrin (Jones) in there made a big difference."

For the Rebels, their next opportunity to get back on track will come on Tuesday night on the road in California against the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are 4 - 6 in conference play and 10 - 11 overall. After snapping a two-game losing streak of their own against the Air Force Falcons, Fresno State is hoping to stay on track against UNLV, but the Rebels will have something to say about that.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Fresno State Bulldogs

When: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Time: 11:00 PM EST

Where: Save Mart Center, Fresno, California

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports App

Players To Watch

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Despite the loss, Gibbs-Lawhorn had a big game against the Wolf Pack. The junior guard scored 26 points on 10 - 17 shooting, while chipping in with three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. UNLV will need him to have another big game if they are going to pull off the win on the road in Fresno.

Jake Heidbreder, Fresno State Bulldogs - Heidbreder is the Bulldogs' leading scorer. The senior guard leads the team with 17.1 points per game while shooting 41% from the field. If the Rebels are going to find a way to win this game, they'll have to figure out how to slow him down.

Other Ways To Follow

ESPN Radio 1100 AM, SiriusXM 382

