How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Grand Canyon Lopes: Wednesday, February 25

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team bounced back in their most recent matchup with a much-needed win over the Air Force Falcons. UNLV blew them out by a score of 91 - 66. This win kept them in the mix to finish as high as fourth place in the Mountain West Conference standings. Currently, they are sitting at 9 - 7 in Mountain West play and 14 - 13 overall. It was a close game against Air Force heading into halftime, but the Rebels pulled away in a major way in the second half. Following the win, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the game against the Falcons.

"Air Force is well-coached and they are a Division I basketball team," Pastner said. "I know they have had some struggles this year, but you are playing on their home floor and they run good offense and make it difficult for you defensively. I thought we were getting baited into shooting threes in the first half, and we were lethargic. Our agenda wasn't the right agenda to play the right way and we were not what we have been and who we have been. Our second half was really good on both ends of the floor. We were able to get three stops in a row seven different times throughout the course of the game today. We were able to pull away in the second half and any time you can get a road win it's a great deal."

Next up for the Rebels is a tough road matchup against the Grand Canyon Lopes. They will face off in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday night. When these teams played earlier in the season, UNLV pulled off the upset at home by a score of 80 - 78. Grand Canyon will be the heavy favorite in this game, but UNLV has already proven they can beat this team; however, now they will have to do it on the road.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Grand Canyon Lopes

When: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Where: Global Credit Union Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: CBS Sports App

Players To Watch

Kimani Hamilton, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Hamilton is coming off a big game against Air Force. He scored 27 points on 11 - 19 shooting, with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. If he plays like this against the Lopes, UNLV could pull off another upset.

Jaden Henley, Grand Canyon Lopes - Henley is the Lopes' top player. The senior guard is averaging 17.4 points per game, 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 45.9% from the field, all of which are team-highs. On the other side of the court, he also leads the team with 1.6 steals per game. If the Rebels are going to win this game, this is the player they'll have to figure out how to slow down.

Other Ways To Follow

ESPN Radio 1100 AM, SiriusXM 389

