How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Memphis Tigers: Sunday, November 16
Game Preview
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has struggled coming out of the gates this season. They are currently just 1 - 2 with losses to the UT-Martin Skyhawks and Montana Grizzlies. In their two losses, they have really struggled on defense and with turnovers. Their lack of execution has cost them in both games. However, in their win over the Chattanooga Mocs, they looked like a whole different team. If they can return to that form, they looked like a team who could compete with good basketball teams. It's also worth mentioning that the Rebels have been dealing with a ton of injuries. On Sunday night, they go on the road for the first time this season to take on the Memphis Tigers in a huge matchup.
Memphis has started their season off at 1 - 1, and are coming off a tough loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, who beat them by a score of 83 - 77. They will look to get back on track against UNLV before they host the No. 2-ranked Purdue Boilermakers. This is a good team that could give the Rebels a lot of problems on defense if they play like they did in their 102 - 93 loss to the Grizzlies. Hopefully, we get an exciting game on Sunday afternoon in the Rebels' first nationally televised game of this young season. A win could go a long way for a UNLV team trying to find their way under new head coach Josh Pastner.
How to Watch
What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Memphis Tigers
When: Sunday, November 16, 2025
Time: 5:00 PM EST
Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN App
Players to Watch
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - The junior guard has been the Rebels' most dynamic offensive weapon so far this season. He will be expected to lead the offense again in this game. Gibbs-Lawhorn is currently leading the team with 19.0 points per game and has also dished out 3.0 assists per game. Head coach Josh Pastner is going to look to get him going early and often in this huge matchup.
Dug McDaniel, Memphis Tigers - The Memphis offense is run by their senior guard. He's leading the team with 13.0 points per game as well as 7.5 assists per game. There is no doubt that he is the top playmaker for the Tigers. McDaniel is also capable of chipping in on the boards as well, with 4.0 rebounds per game. If the Rebels are going to go into Memphis and win this game, they are going to have to find a way to slow down their star guard.
Other Ways To Follow
ESPN Radio
More UNLV Rebels On SI News