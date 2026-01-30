How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Nevada Wolf Pack: Friday, January 30

Game Preview

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team had a rough outing in their last game. They were blown off the court by the New Mexico Lobos in Las Vegas. New Mexico won the game by a score of 89 - 61, and dealt the Rebels their second-consecutive loss, both on their home court of the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV is now sitting at 5 - 4 in Mountain West Conference play and at .500 at 10 - 10 overall. Rebels head coach Josh Pastner was not happy with the loss or the home stand.

"Credit to New Mexico. Bottom line, we got our butts kicked," Pastner said. "We went 0-2 in this homestand, and that's unacceptable. They had a hit-first mentality, and we had a soft-first mentality. We've got to be better. We have a quick turnaround, in 72 hours we play at Nevada. I told our guys, your toughness will be tested to see how you respond Friday night."

Next up for the Rebels are their in-state rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack. Nevada is coming off a big home win over the Grand Canyon Lopes by a score of 66 - 60. They are now sitting at 7 - 3 in the Mountain West, just two games out of first place. They are also 15 - 6 overall. UNLV is going to have their work cut out for them if they are going to go into Reno and knock off their arch rivals.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Nevada Wolf Pack

When: Friday, January 30, 2026

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Where: Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: CBS Sports App

Players To Watch

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - After scoring just eight points in 26 minutes on 3 - 11 shooting in their loss to the Lobos, the Rebels' top offensive player will look to bounce back against the Wolf Pack. With Tyrin Jones dealing with an injury, Gibbs-Lawhorn will be asked to do even more in this game. If the Rebels are going to pull off the upset in this game, the junior guard is going to have to step up in a major way.

Elijah Price, Nevada Wolf Pack - The Rebels are going to have to get their offense back on track in this game, and to do so, they'll have to deal with Price. The sophomore forward leads the Wolf Pack in rebounds, steals, and blocks. He's averaging 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game. He will be their biggest obstacle when it comes to getting their offense going in this one.

Other Ways To Follow

ESPN Radio 1100 AM, SiriusXM 383

