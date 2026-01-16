How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ San Jose State Spartans: Saturday, January 17

Game Preview

After losing two games in a row in Mountain West Conference play, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team bounced back with a big win over the Boise State Broncos. It was a hard-fought game that took overtime, but UNLV prevailed by a score of 89 - 85. The victory brought the Rebels' record back to .500 overall at 8 - 8, and 3 - 2 in Mountain West play. However, the game against Boise State took place in the friendly confines of the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, which, of course, is UNLV's home court. The Rebels are now 3 - 0 at home in conference play, but 0 - 2 on the road.

UNLV will be back in action on Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans. The game will be played in California, so the Rebels will have another opportunity to prove they can get a conference win on the road. This is a game that both teams need to win. Moreso for the Rebels, who have a tough schedule in front of them as they try to stay in the top half of the conference.

The Spartans just snapped a six-game losing streak in their last outing against the Air Force Falcons for their first win in Mountain West play. They won the game by a score of 70 - 62. With the win, San Jose State improves to 6 - 11 overall and 1 - 5 in the Mountain West. This is a game that the Rebels should be able to win, but they have yet to prove they can win on the road.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ San Jose State Spartans

When: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM EST

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Gibbs-Lawhorn is the Rebels' most explosive offensive player, and he absolutely exploded in UNLV's most recent win. The junior guard scored a career-high 33 points to help lead the Rebs to victory over the Boise State Broncos earlier in the week. This is a tough team to beat when he plays like that.

Colby Garland, San Jose State Spartans - Garland is the Spartans' most dangerous offensive player. The junior guard leads the team in both scoring and assists. He is scoring 18.9 points per game and has been dishing out 4.0 assists per game, while also shooting a team-best 49.8% from the field. If the Rebels want to get their first conference win on the road, this is the player that they will have to slow down.

Other Ways To Follow

ESPN Radio 1100 AM and SiriusXM 390. All streaming links and live stats are available at UNLVRebels.com and through the UNLV Rebels App



