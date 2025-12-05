How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Stanford Cardinal: Sunday, December 7

Game Preview

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team had a tough go of it at the Players Era Festival. They lost all three of their games against the Maryland Terrapins, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights. They were beaten convincingly and will now look to bounce back from the five-game losing streak that has them sitting at 3 - 5 this season. However, they have another tough game this weekend. UNLV will be on the road to face off against the Stanford Cardinal. This will be their final road game before they start Mountain West Conference play on December 20. However, winning this next game is not going to be an easy task.

Stanford comes into this game with a 7 - 1 record and on a three-game winning streak. They are led by freshman guard Ebuka Okorie, who has been their best offensive player this season. There is no doubt that Stanford will enter this game as heavy favorites on their home court. Nevertheless, this will be a great test for the Rebels, who have just this and one more game left before they start Mountain West play. Head coach Josh Pastner has made it clear that his goal with this non-conference schedule is to get the team ready for conference play.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Stanford Cardinal

When: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM EST

Where:

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACC Extra

Players To Watch

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Gibbs-Lawhorn was a top transfer for new head coach Josh Pastner in his first offseason with the team. He has lived up to the billing and currently leads the team with 16.6 points per game. However, in their last game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, he only scored 10 points on 5 - 14 shooting from the field and 0 - 5 from beyond the three-point line. He will have to have a bounce-back game against Stanford if they are going to have any chance of pulling off the upset.

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford Cardinal - Okorie has been outstanding this season and leads Stanford in scoring, assists, and has been their most efficient offensive player. He's scoring 21.4 points per game on 46.2% shooting from the field, while dishing out 3.1 assists per game. The Rebels are going to have to find some way to slow him down if they are even going to be competitive on Sunday afternoon.

Other Ways To Follow

ESPN App



More UNLV Rebels On SI News