How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Utah State Aggies: Tuesday, January 20

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has now won two straight games, including their first road win in Mountain West Conference play over the San Jose State Spartans in their most recent victory. They left the Provident Credit Union Event with a 76 - 62 victory. UNLV is now sitting at 4 - 2 in the Mountain West and 9 - 8 overall on the season. Rebels' head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the win after the game.

"Really proud of our guys," Pastner said. "Really great win. Winning is hard. Winning on the road is especially hard. I told our guys for the last 48 hours, to win this game you've got to be so defiant to compete for every inch and you can't give an inch, that's what it comes down to. We found a way to really have a high level of compete. I was extremely proud of our young men for growing into the grit and toughness that we talked about, and the competitive fire and competitive excellence."

However, things are only going to get tougher from here. Next up for UNLV, they go on the road to play the Utah State Aggies on Tuesday night. The Aggies are coming off their first conference loss of the season on the road to the Grand Canyon Lopes by a score of 84 - 74, but still sit in second place in the Mountain West at 6 - 1. They also have the best overall record of any team in the conference at 15 - 2. Going into San Jose to get a road win is one thing; going into Logan is a whole other animal.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Utah State Aggies

When: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Time: 11:00 PM EST

Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX One

Players To Watch

Howie Fleming Jr, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Fleming was the Rebels' top player in the road win over the San Jose State Spartans. The senior guard led the team with 21 points, shooting 6 - 11 from the field, 3 - 6 from beyond the three-point line, and 6 - 6 from the free-throw line. He also pulled down three rebounds and dished out a team-high eight assists.

MJ Collins Jr, Utah State Aggies - Collins is the leading scorer on the Aggies. The senior guard is averaging 19.6 points per game, while shooting a team-best 54.9% from the field. If the Rebels are going to pull off the upset on the road, they are going to have to figure out a way to slow him down.

